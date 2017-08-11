Congresswoman Calls NRA, Dana Loesch ‘Domestic Security Threats’

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A Democratic congresswoman from New York called the National Rifle Association (NRA) and its spokeswoman “domestic security threats” in a tweet Thursday night.

Rep. Kathleen Rice claimed Dana Loesch, a prominent figure in the NRA, and the organization itself were becoming growing threats under President Donald Trump that could no longer be ignored.

I'm just going to say it. #NRA & @DLoesch are quickly becoming domestic security threats under President Trump. We can't ignore that. — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) August 11, 2017

Loesch responded to the tweets, asking Rice for further explanation as to how she and other NRA members are security threats.

“Hi Congresswoman, can you explain why you say I and millions of members are “domestic security threats?” Thank you,” Loesch quote-tweeted the congresswoman.

