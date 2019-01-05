Congresswoman Flees From Reporters Asking About "Impeach The Motherfu*ker" Comment

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib fled from reporters asking about her statement that she would help Democrats “impeach the motherfucker” in reference to President Trump.

“If you’re unapologetic about your comments, Congresswoman, why not talk to us?” asked journalists.

After her comments went viral, Tlaib doubled down, defending her remarks in a Thursday morning op-ed, and stating that she was “elected to shake up Washington, not continue the status quo.”

Apparently defending herself in front of cameras is a bit too much for someone elected to shake things up.

Addressing Tlaib’s comments during a Friday afternoon press conference, President Trump said “I thought her comments were disgraceful…I think she dishonored herself, and I think she dishonored her family.”


