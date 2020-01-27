Connecticut Dems Call For New Police Dept. To Investigate Far-Right Extremists

State Senators in Connecticut have proposed creating a “new department at the Connecticut State Police which will specialize in investigating far-right extremist groups and individuals.”

Falling under the Democrats’ “A Just Connecticut” agenda, the proposed legislation would address “a 37% rise in anti-Semitic offenses and a 23% increase in overall religious-based crimes,” nationwide.

In Connecticut alone, 110 bias crime incidents were reported in 2017.

“Victims included individuals, businesses, government, and religious organizations,” with “race,

ethnicity, and ancestry” accounting for 62% of the bias motivations.

The state’s most common victims of religious bias are of the Jewish faith and vandalism is the most frequently reported bias crime.

Democrats lawmakers in the state claim they need the new law enforcement department because “the federal government is unwilling to protect different communities of Connecticut.”

Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney, D-New Haven, went as far as to say the fact that the First Amendment protects “hate-speech” is “unfortunate.”

“Unfortunately, people who entertain hateful beliefs … are protected as long as [those beliefs] don’t result in hate-crime actions. That’s what we’re talking about,” he said at a news conference at the Legislative Office Building on Wednesday.

“We want to be more aggressive in enforcing our laws and identifying likely sources of potential domestic terrorism acts against religious institutions and ethnic institutions.”

Meanwhile, the State’s Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano, R-North Haven, said Democrats “put a right-wing label on extremism to elicit a political response.”

Antifa and other violent far-left groups were left out of the discussion concerning this legislation.

