Connecticut Police Take a Knee with Protesters on Interstate 84

Police in Connecticut showed support for protesters of the death of George Floyd by taking a knee and condemning the violent actions that took his life.

Protesters in Hartford, Connecticut, took over part of Interstate 84 Monday evening as some were even lying down on the roadway in a protest of the death of Floyd in Minnesota.

WTNH News reported “hundreds” were peacefully protesting close to 6:00 p.m. on the highway. Many held signs and chanted, “black lives matter,” or “don’t shoot.”

Connecticut State Police showed support for the protesters as troopers knelt along with them.

Protestors share a emotional moment with State Police on I84 as they closed down the highway during today’s protest. pic.twitter.com/CejUYFR44I — Bob Wilson (@BobWilsonWTNH8) June 1, 2020



The protesters left the road at about 6:30 p.m. and traffic continued.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody and two deputy chiefs drew a cheer from the crowd of peaceful protesters outside the police station as they also knelt with them to show support and denounce the actions that led to Floyd’s death in Minnesota.

@HartfordPolice Chief kneels with peaceful protestors outside the Hartford Police Station to show solidarity and condemn what happened to #GeorgeFloyd in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/XKiHXG52E6 — Bob Wilson (@BobWilsonWTNH8) June 1, 2020

