Connecticut RN Speaks Out About Tyranny And The Covid Hoax

With 21 years of experience as a healthcare worker, RN Josiah Dan recently gave a great speech about what he is seeing on the front lines of the Covid Plandemic.

Dan explained how, as a practicing medical professional, he stands with thousands of others who question the mainstream media narratives surrounding the virus.

“I stand here as proof that the healthcare community is not of one mind,” he stated.

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!