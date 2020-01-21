Conor McGregor Attacked by 'Woke' Outrage Mob For Calling Trump "Phenomenal"

Conor McGregor was savaged by the ‘woke’ Twitter outrage mob after he dared to say that President Trump was doing a “phenomenal” job.

“Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA (goat). Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible,” tweeted the MMA star.

Fresh off his 40 second victory over Donald Cerrone, McGregor faced significantly stiffer opposition from Twitter’s perpetually outraged army of witchfinder generals, who tore into him for, God forbid, expressing diversity of opinion.

“Just got off the McGregor bus, I was a huge fan until this tweet, I’m sure this will cost you more fans than any fight you lose,” tweeted one person with the user name ‘flush the orange turd’.

A deluge of other “Orange Man Bad!” simpletons weighed in with their own entirely predictable NPC comments.

“These are the words of a man who has been hit in the head many, many, many times,” said one blue check mark.

“Please tell me you got fookin hacked,” added another.

Another person accused both Trump and McGregor of being…wait for it…”racists”. An incredibly novel insight, I’m sure you’ll agree.

“Told y’all this guy Conor was a racist during the Mayweather promotion tour,” tweeted another. “Those monkey comments came from his soul/core!”

Despite the criticism, there were many other tweets in praise of McGregor.

