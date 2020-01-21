Conor McGregor Attacked by 'Woke' Outrage Mob For Calling Trump "Phenomenal"

Conor McGregor was savaged by the ‘woke’ Twitter outrage mob after he dared to say that President Trump was doing a “phenomenal” job.

“Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA (goat). Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible,” tweeted the MMA star.

Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Early stages of term also.

Incredible.

Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020

Fresh off his 40 second victory over Donald Cerrone, McGregor faced significantly stiffer opposition from Twitter’s perpetually outraged army of witchfinder generals, who tore into him for, God forbid, expressing diversity of opinion.

“Just got off the McGregor bus, I was a huge fan until this tweet, I’m sure this will cost you more fans than any fight you lose,” tweeted one person with the user name ‘flush the orange turd’.

Just got off the McGregor bus, I was a huge fan until this tweet, I'm sure this will cost you more fans than any fight you lose. Team Masdival, Khabib, Usman or anyone who fights you now!!! — Flush the orange turd (@Cotumarre) January 21, 2020

A deluge of other “Orange Man Bad!” simpletons weighed in with their own entirely predictable NPC comments.

“These are the words of a man who has been hit in the head many, many, many times,” said one blue check mark.

These are the words of a man who has been hit in the head many, many, many times — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) January 21, 2020

“Please tell me you got fookin hacked,” added another.

Please tell me you got fookin hacked — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) January 21, 2020

Another person accused both Trump and McGregor of being…wait for it…”racists”. An incredibly novel insight, I’m sure you’ll agree.

If fairness the two of you do have a lot in common:-

1. both driven by greedy/money

2. Both drug addicts

3. Both racists

4. Both partial to a bit of rape

5. Both have dodgy hair — Colm Moloney (@Colm_Moloney) January 21, 2020

“Told y’all this guy Conor was a racist during the Mayweather promotion tour,” tweeted another. “Those monkey comments came from his soul/core!”

Told y’all this guy Conor was a racist during the Mayweather promotion tour. Those monkey comments came from his soul/core! — Dee🤴🏿 (@DGUNZ22) January 21, 2020

Despite the criticism, there were many other tweets in praise of McGregor.

You’re not wrong! Trump’s killing it, and so are you!👏🏻 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 21, 2020

Boom! — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 21, 2020

Wow literally the first athlete/celebrity that had the guts to praise trump ! Thank you 🙏 — david (@daveyyyyyyyyyyy) January 21, 2020

YES BABY MCGREGOR IS REDPILLED AND ALL IS GOOD pic.twitter.com/SuRy6PGCLO — ハッピー (@HarukoHitomi) January 21, 2020

