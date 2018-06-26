Conrad Black: Trump is Winning a "Bloodless Civil War" Against the Establishment

Former newspaper magnate Conrad Black says that Donald Trump has launched a bloodless civil war against the establishment and that he is winning.

In an interview with current affairs program The Agenda, Black remarked, “What was needed was a bloodless civil war to clean up the Washington sleaze factory.”

“The entire government of the United States had become a shambles. Let me remind you, in the previous 20 years, you had the greatest economic crisis since the 1930s brought on by bad American policy from both parties in both branches of government,” said Black.

"What was needed was a bloodless civil war to clean up the Washington sleaze factory." — @ConradMBlack explains why he thinks Donald Trump is exactly the president that the United States needs right now. Tonight on The Agenda, at 8/11pm. pic.twitter.com/7bPPPuRxLa — The Agenda | TVO (@TheAgenda) June 26, 2018

“You had virtually the entire conventional land forces capability of the United States military mired in the Middle East for 15 years,” he added, going on to point out that this led to the international migrant crisis and that it was “all caused by utter incompetence in American policymaking.”

The former National Post owner went on to point out how the continued collapse of GDP growth created an environment of near civil unrest.

“The country was a pressure cooker. Poverty went up, violence rose, discontent rose, but our great national media in the United States didn’t notice it and Trump said it is all rotten, we’ve got to clean it all up – Hollywood, the national media, the lobbyists, campaign financing, all factions of both parties.”

Black concluded by asserting, “They’re all useless and we’ve got to get rid of them. And he’s doing it and it’s a war.”

Black would be in a position to know if Trump was succeeding against the establishment given that he used to move in those very circles, being a former Steering Committee member of the Bilderberg Group.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.