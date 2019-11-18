Conservatism Inc Allies With Liberal Media to Take Down Nick Fuentes, Cancel Michelle Malkin

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

Conservatism Inc’s leading grift-right “influencers” which regularly rail against “safe spaces” and “cancel culture” are working with the liberal media to silence Catholic conservative commentator Nick Fuentes for disrupting their safe spaces by having his supporters ask them hard questions.

They’re also demanding best-selling conservative author Michelle Malkin be canceled for defending Fuentes’s free speech rights and supporting the “Groyper War.”

The Drudge Report carried two articles on Nick Fuentes, Michelle Malkin and the Groyper War on Sunday.

The first was a Media Matters-style hit piece from The Hill’s Jonathan Easley which read like it was written by TPUSA working in concert with Right Wing Watch.

From The Hill, “Conservatives seek to stifle new ‘alt-right’ movement steeped in anti-Semitism“:

A fringe group of far-right activists have been disrupting conservative and pro-Trump events in recent weeks, drawing rebukes from mainstream Republicans who are eager to separate the party from white nationalists and alt-right racists.

A small but vocal group of young men led by 21-year-old broadcaster Nicholas Fuentes received national attention this week after heckling Donald Trump Jr. at an event in California, where he was promoting his new book “Triggered.”

Fuentes and others on the far right have been publishing calendars of events held by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, conservative media stars Ben Shapiro and David Rubin and others, including Trump Jr. and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), in an effort to have their followers infiltrate and disrupt the events.

Lets put those descriptions together.

America Firsters are “a fringe, small group of bigoted, far-right, racist, alt right, white nationalist, white supremacist, anti-semetic holocaust deniers.”

Their grift-right opponents are “mainstream Republicans” and “conservative media stars.”

The Hill finished by retconning Crenshaw’s threatening rhetoric towards the conservatives who questioned him during a public “Prove Me Wrong” event last week:

After the “Groypers” confronted Crenshaw at a public event in Arizona, the congressman said that he felt sorry for the young protesters.

Crenshaw predicted they would grow up to regret having been captured forever on video and revealed as racists.

“This is the alt right 2.0 because the alt right was discredited,” Crenshaw said. “So what they do is try to cloak themselves in some logical nationalism or MAGA-hat wearing America First rhetoric, which a lot of conservatives agree with, and then they use that to cloak their anti-Semitic leanings, and their racist leanings, and it’s pretty gross. You’re going to regret this.”

Fuentes responded to The Hill’s piece on Twitter:

The second article, which Drudge shared under the title, “Fuentes Rising…” was a similar though slightly less biased hit piece from Nick Anderson in The Washington Post.

From The Washington Post, “Far-right agitators roil the conservative movement on college campuses in battle to define Trumpism“:

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro revised his usual bash-the-leftists script in a speech this month to a packed auditorium at Stanford University.

He still mocked the “radical left,” but on that evening, Shapiro unloaded on far-right figures who traffic in white supremacy and anti-Semitism. “Pure, unbridled, vile garbage,” he called it.

A few days later, the far right derailed a conservative event on another campus. Donald Trump Jr., son of the president, had come to the University of California at Los Angeles to promote his book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.” Chanting “Q-and-A!” far-right protesters jeered organizers who apparently had decided to block questions from the audience. The event was abruptly cut short, a humbling scene for Trump Jr.

Michelle Malkin was fired by the Young America’s Foundation on Sunday over her bold speech last week at UCLA defending the free speech rights of Fuentes and the young conservatives asking hard questions of Conservatism Inc.

Her firing was cheered by The Bulwark’s Jim Swift (who works with Jonah Goldberg):

Fox News’s Guy Benson:

Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire crew:

Former NRO writer David French:

CRTV’s Jordan Schachtel:

Both Fuentes and Malkin forcefully defended themselves against Conservatism Inc’s organized smear campaign:

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Trump Holds Screening of 'Joker' At White House, Says He Enjoyed The Film

Trump Holds Screening of ‘Joker’ At White House, Says He Enjoyed The Film

U.S. News
Comments
Kanye: 'Protect Your Kids From Being Indoctrinated by Hollywood & the Media'

Kanye: ‘Protect Your Kids From Being Indoctrinated by Hollywood & the Media’

U.S. News
Comments

“Only Black Person” in Restaurant Boasts About Making White People Uncomfortable, Faces Twitter Backlash

U.S. News
comments

Gunman Opens Fire at Backyard Party in California, Four Killed

U.S. News
comments

Reuters Poll: 36% of Independents Tuning Out Impeachment Hearings

U.S. News
comments

Comments