Conservatism Inc.'s Erick Erickson Suggests 'Military Coup' to Stop Trump Leaving Syria

“Conservative” Erick Erickson suggested Thursday that folks at all levels of our military are so outraged that they won’t have the chance to die in Syria as a result of President Trump pulling out that they might stage a coup to keep the war going.
“If we lived in a lesser country than our great nation, today is the day we really would be talking about a military coup,” Erickson tweeted. “Soldiers down to the enlisted ranks are raising hell about the President’s Syria decision.”
If we lived in a lesser country than our great nation, today is the day we really would be talking about a military coup. Soldiers down to the enlisted ranks are raising hell about the President's Syria decision.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 21, 2018
Incidentally, not everyone agreed:
American conservatism, ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/pbFaGlCrpO
— Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) December 21, 2018
"we hate being near our families & love being shot at, send us away or else!"
— Badger Dave (@badger_dave_) December 21, 2018
The soldiers are going to mutiny because their commander in chief is recalling them from an illegal occupation of a sovereign nation continents away from the homeland they are supposed to protect ? Naah, down with the military Industrial complex and the endless wars for elites.
— Seth Ginsberg (@GinsbergSeth) December 21, 2018
Having a Cousin in Afghanistan I can tell you that our troops are sick and tired of being over there fighting for absolutely nothing.. Let them fight for their own countries…
— DaddyO (@Skoally14) December 21, 2018
i find it very hard to believe a majority of our troops want us to stay in the middle east. That's not at all the reaction I get from those who have been there — they all think it's a clusterfuck and a massive waste of time for us
— Jᴀqᴇn H'ghᴀr (@RealFacelessMan) December 21, 2018
I did 8 years in the military. Not a single friend I have in the military or served with wants us still in Syria.
— Fidei Defensor (@HeadRusch) December 21, 2018
I have several family members on active duty. Not one of them is upset about withdrawing from Syria. And they are looking forward to not being redeployed to Afghanistan.
— Sally West 🍷 (@SallyAnnWest) December 21, 2018
Erickson later claimed he wasn’t advocating for a coup but merely saying our country is so great because “we live in a stable democracy where the military can disagree and still carry out orders.”
He also said everyone criticizing him is a Russian bot:
My Twitter mentions suggest the internet troll farm in Moscow is going at full steam at 7:24am Moscow time right now.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 21, 2018