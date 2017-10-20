Conservative Group Mocks 'Safe Space' Liberals by Dressing as Babies

A conservative group at Ohio’s Kent State protested the university’s “safe space” program Thursday by dressing as babies.

The University’s “Turning Point USA” (TPUSA) chapter, whose mission is to “identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government,” donned diapers, erected playpens and sucked on pacifiers during the demonstration.

Numerous photos posted to social media also showed the conservatives engaged in other child-like activities such as playing with coloring books – often done in actual safe spaces by far-left students nationwide.

Unsurprisingly, social justice warriors on campus and across the Internet were triggered by the display, accusing the conservative group of supporting hate speech for merely protesting the left’s increasingly authoritarian parameters on language.

In a 2015 New York Times article entitled, “In College and Hiding From Scary Ideas,” one such safe space, described in hilarious detail, almost mirrors the conservative protest.

“The room was equipped with cookies, coloring books, bubbles, Play-Doh, calming music, pillows, blankets and a video of frolicking puppies…” the article states.