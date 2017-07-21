Conservative Groups Call on Senate to Repeal Obamacare

Senate Republicans should repeal Obamacare or prepare to face consequences, say leaders of conservative groups.

“Now is the time to act after eight years of promising to repeal Obamacare,” said Family Research Council President Tony Perkins during a conference call with reporters, urging Republicans to move forward with a proposed measurethat would repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“If Republicans cannot repeal Obamacare, they need to call hospice care, because their majority is not long in this world.”

The calls for repeal came after the Senate’s health care bill failed to garner enough votes to pass. The bill would have rewritten the Affordable Care Act, passed in 2010 under President Barack Obama.

