Conservative Inc.: Seb Gorka is the CPAC Thought Police

Talk show host Sebastian Gorka was ridiculed after calling for the removal from CPAC of personalities he didn’t like then asserting that he supports free speech.

Following reporter Owen Shroyer’s arbitrary removal from the conference this weekend, for which no reason was given, Gorka told fellow reporter Harrison Smith that Infowars people were “crazy kooks and conspiracy theorists.”

“So we shouldn’t be allowed to be here?” asked Smith.

.@SebGorka says Infowars should be kicked out of #CPAC for being “kooks.” Such a free-speech warrior, huh? pic.twitter.com/pLRQep5tVw — Harrison H Smith (@OffLimitsNews) February 29, 2020

“This is for real conservatives, not people who are snake oil merchants and conspiracy theorists like you,” responded Gorka, who is a spokesman for Relief Factor, a fish oil supplement.

Gorka, who previously shoved a reporter at CPAC, later claimed that Smith was harassing him, despite the video proving Smith was completely polite.

He subsequently tweeted that Shroyer, Alex Jones and Smith “Shouldn’t have been let in to begin with.”

Shouldn’t have been let in to begin with. InfoWars are loons and media whores who undermine their Conservative movement. https://t.co/AHCLCCMAKj — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) February 29, 2020

Shortly after asserting that certain people shouldn’t be allowed to exercise their free speech, Gorka then absurdly claimed he supported free speech.

Guys you need to read tweets more closely. For the record: Free Speech is Number One for a reason. But ..@infowars and @allidoisowen are conspiracy theorist kooks who undermine MAGA. And people like @NickJFuentes & anyone else who denies the Holocaust are NOT Conservatives. pic.twitter.com/qpcL9FLQYS — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) February 29, 2020

Gorka tweeted that, “Free Speech is Number One for a reason,” just not number one for anyone he dislikes, including “conspiracy theorist kooks who undermine MAGA,” a strange accusation given that Jones and Infowars were widely credited with helping elect Donald Trump, who appeared on Jones’ show in 2015 at a time when most of Conservative Inc. grifters were ‘Never Trump’ agitators.

He also photoshopped an image of an Infowars logo above Nick Fuentes, who doesn’t work for Infowars, tweeting, “anyone else who denies the Holocaust are NOT Conservatives.”

Gorka’s accusations of anti-Semitism are pretty rich given that his mother was literally a translator for one of the biggest anti-Semites of modern times.

“In the 1980s, Sebastian Gorka’s mother, Susan Gorka, worked as a translator for David Irving, the discredited British historian who caused outrage by suggesting the Holocaust did not happen, or was at least greatly exaggerated,” reported NBC News.

Gorka was also pictured wearing the honorary medal of Hungarian nationalist organization Vitezi Rend, “a group with alleged historical links to Nazi Germany.”

Gorka’s posturing over anti-Semitism appears to be as phony as his Ph.D., which according to Haaretz’s Andrew Reynolds, “would have never passed muster in America or Britain and to put the cherry on the cake was approved by an fraudulent panel of examiners.”

Respondents to Gorka, who has also called on Twitter to ban people like Nick Fuentes who he doesn’t like, slammed his hypocrisy.

"I love free speech and it's a key tenant of conservative values that I stand for and represent… BUT…" pic.twitter.com/Zczsq5Lqv6 — Lazm (@limpandazure) March 1, 2020

"free speech is important BUT it's not for people I disagree with" –ConInc — David Bentley Groyper (@MagmarTree) February 29, 2020

First you said that @allidoisowen denied the holocaust. Now you seem to be attempting to "correct" that using some ungraceful sleight of hand that adjoins him to fuentes. You are @BrianKarem. — She's Buried Chest High (@ProdigiousMrsB) February 29, 2020

"Free Speech is Number One…But" 4 legs good, 2 legs better. Orwell would be proud, Sebastian — KGB Agent Hether (@wizHether) February 29, 2020

Free speech, but…. — Rhonda Turnmyre (@rdturnmyre) February 29, 2020

Jones responded to Gorka by calling him a “gay whale” and challenging him to a boxing match.

Gavin McInnes was also kicked out of CPAC. Conservative icons like Michelle Malkin and Ann Coulter have also been frozen out of the event because they actually stand for conservative principles and dare to talk about demographics.

Meanwhile, the very left-wing activists posing as journalists, people like Jared Holt and Will Sommers, who are responsible for deplatforming some of the Trump’s biggest supporters are given press credentials and handed the power to have security remove dissident speakers.

Seb Gorka doesn’t stand for free speech. CPAC doesn’t stand for free speech. Conservative Inc. is complicit and is actively working with the left to deplatform and censor their competition. So long as these people have his ear, Trump won’t do anything about social media censorship.

The enemy is inside the gates.

