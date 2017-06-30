Conservative Leaders Demand Full Repeal of Obamacare

During a conference call on Friday, conservative leaders from organizations including the Tea Party Patriots, Club for Growth, and ForAmerica, as well as former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint (R-S.C.), demanded that Republicans in Congress completely repeal the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare.

“It is important to remember that our current situation with Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, is unsustainable,” said Senator DeMint. “Those who do have private insurance have very high deductibles.”

“Under the current situation, the private insurance market will probably not exist in five years,” he said.

DeMint, Tea Party Patriots President Jenny Beth Martin, Club for Growth Vice President Andy Roth, ForAmerica President David Bozell, and former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell argued that Republicans need to keep the promise they made to voters and vote on a full repeal of President Obama’s signature legislative achievement.

Read more


Related Articles

Seven Planned Parenthood Abortion Facilities Permanently Close Today

Seven Planned Parenthood Abortion Facilities Permanently Close Today

Health
Comments
Single Payer Socialist Healthcare Slavery, If Health Liberty Rejected

Single Payer Socialist Healthcare Slavery, If Health Liberty Rejected

Health
Comments

Public Schools Are Designed To Push Drugs And Poison Your Children

Health
Comments

Adverse Effects From Personal Care Products Climb 300% In 2016

Health
Comments

WIN! California to List Glyphosate as a Carcinogen

Health
Comments

Comments