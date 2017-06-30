Conservative Leaders Demand Full Repeal of Obamacare

During a conference call on Friday, conservative leaders from organizations including the Tea Party Patriots, Club for Growth, and ForAmerica, as well as former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint (R-S.C.), demanded that Republicans in Congress completely repeal the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare.

“It is important to remember that our current situation with Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, is unsustainable,” said Senator DeMint. “Those who do have private insurance have very high deductibles.”

“Under the current situation, the private insurance market will probably not exist in five years,” he said.

DeMint, Tea Party Patriots President Jenny Beth Martin, Club for Growth Vice President Andy Roth, ForAmerica President David Bozell, and former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell argued that Republicans need to keep the promise they made to voters and vote on a full repeal of President Obama’s signature legislative achievement.

Read more