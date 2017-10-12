Conservative Leaders Urge Mitch McConnell to Resign

The Tea Party Patriots, FreedomWorks, and the Senate Conservatives Fund called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and the rest of Senate leadership to resign over their inability to pass President Donald Trump’s agenda, which includes repealing and replacing Obamacare, confirming federal judges, and funding a southern border wall.

The grassroots conservative leaders chastised the members of Senate leadership, which includes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), Sen. John Thune (R-SD), and Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY). The conservatives argued that the Senate leadership should resign to make way for more effective lawmakers who will enact the president’s populist agenda.

Jenny Beth Martin, the co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots, explained that Republicans gained a majority in Congress thanks to grassroots conservatives’ activism. In exchange for their support, Republicans promised to fulfill conservatives’ agenda. Martin said:

Those grassroots volunteers – millions of whom I represent, as Co-Founder and CEO of Tea Party Patriots – were motivated to work by the campaign promises made by Republican candidates. They promised to end the Obama era practice of spending more than the government takes in, so we can balance the budget and pay down our $20 trillion national debt. They promised to end the Obama era overreach of the federal government. They promised to hold accountable the Internal Revenue Service officials responsible for illegally targeting us for our political beliefs. They promised to nominate and confirm Constitutionalists to the federal bench. They promised to secure our borders, protect American jobs, and end the scourge of illegal immigration. And in their most famous campaign promise of all, they promised to repeal ObamaCare, and I quote, “root and branch.” For nine months, our supporters have been urging Republicans in Congress to do one simple thing: Keep your promises. Those pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

