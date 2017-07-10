Conservative Men Are the Best Tippers, Survey Finds

Hoping to get a good tip? Seek out the table with the most conservative men from New England.

A new survey finds men, Republicans, and residents of the northeast are the best tippers.

Women tip a median of 16 percent, while Democrats and southerners leave a median 15 percent at a restaurant, according to a new survey of more than 1,000 American adults conducted by Princeton Survey Research Associates International on behalf of CreditCards.com. That’s compared with the median 20 percent that men, Republicans, and northeasterners leave. Those who pay with plastic leave a median 20 percent, compared with 15 percent for those who pay in cash.

Though roughly half of people tip between 16 percent and 20 percent, about a fifth of restaurant goers polled admitted to stiffing the wait staff at least occasionally.

