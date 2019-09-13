"Conservative" NRO Columnist David French Says Drag Queen Story Hour is "One of the Blessings of Liberty"

So-called “conservative” NRO columnist David French says that Drag Queen Story Hour is “one of the blessings of liberty.”

Yes, really.

“There’s this idea that victory is the natural state of affairs and defeat is the intolerable intrusion,” French told the New Yorker, making excuses for how mainstream conservatives have repeatedly failed to win cultural arguments due to their habitual weakness in standing their ground.

He then went on to run defense for Drag Queen Story Hour, a nationwide event where cross dressers read stories and dance around in front of children as young as 3 in public libraries and schools.

“There are going to be Drag Queen Story Hours. They’re going to happen. And, by the way, the fact that a person can get a room in a library and hold a Drag Queen Story Hour and get people to come? That’s one of the blessings of liberty,” French said.

French defended the event despite the fact that known pedophiles have exploited it to get close to children.

Yes David, I’m sure George Washington and the other founding fathers would have gleefully approved of sex predators teaching American children about non-binary genders.

“Though French regularly cites his TrueCon “principles” to justify everything from Big Tech censorship to Drag Queen Story Hour — he’s totally fine with red flag gun confiscation laws, endless wars and anti-First Amendment anti-BDS laws. Funny how that works!” writes Chris Menahan.

French writes for National Review Online, a publication that rushed to demonize the Covington Catholic kids and also tried to rehabilitate Jeffrey Epstein’s image after he was convicted of soliciting sex from a minor.

As I document in the video below, mainstream conservatives have completely capitulated in the culture war and abandoned conservative principles.

They have caved in on every single issue, failing to set an example for young people to live their lives in any other manner than to mimic degeneracy and debauchery.

