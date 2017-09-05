Conservative Publisher Cuts Ties With New York Times, Claims Titles Pushed Down ‘Bestseller’ List

Regnery Publishing, the largest conservative publisher in the United States, has announced it will sever all ties with the New York Times, alleging the Left-wing paper biases its ‘bestseller’ list in favour of liberal titles.

The company — which published Breitbart London editor Raheem Kassam’s recent Amazon bestseller No Go Zones‘ — has revealed how the Times‘s list, once believed to be the gold standard in publishing, is stacking the decks against conservative authors.

“As a conservative publisher, we believe that the Times’ list does not represent national sales of conservative books as accurately as other widely-published bestseller lists,” commented Marji Ross, President and Publisher of Regnery, in an official press release.

Regnery notes that No Go Zones, in which Raheem Kassam tours areas transformed out of all recognition by mass immigration and state-sponsored multiculturalism, should have had the 10th highest sales of the 15 books on the New York Times list for the week of September 3rd, 2017, according to Nielsen BookScan data — but does not feature at all.

