Conservative Street Artist Takes Over Hollywood Billboard to Troll Maxine Waters

A conservative street artist took over a Hollywood billboard this week to protest Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA).

The billboard, which originally featured an advertisement for the upcoming “Halloween” movie, was changed to display Waters instead of the film’s killer Michael Myers.

Located on Pico Boulevard in West Hollywood, the billboard shows the politician wielding a large knife in between the words “#Uncivil Democrats.”

The artist behind the display, known as Sabo, told The Holywood Reporter that the project was in reference to remarks recently made by Waters in which she called on supporters to harass Trump cabinet members.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd,” Waters said at a rally last June. “You push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

The sign comes as rhetoric from Democrats intensifies over their displeasure with the Trump administration.

Multiple White House officials and Republican politicians have been confronted by outraged liberals over the past several months.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) recently warned Democrat lawmakers to tone down their remarks over fears that such charged statements could get someone killed.

“I fear that there’s going to be an assassination,” Paul said during a recent radio interview. “I really worry that somebody is going to be killed, and that those who are ratcheting up the conversation… they have to realize they bear some responsibility if this elevates to violence.”

Sabo has repeatedly made headlines for his conservative art, which includes imagery calling out Hollywood’s silence over accused sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein.

Check out more of Sabo’s work down below:

Cruz, when talking about Sabo poster (pictured below), jokes "I will say my wife wishes life imitated art." pic.twitter.com/G8PNOUNoDd — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) January 13, 2016

Street artist Sabo has been behind the “She knew” posters featuring Meryl Streep and Harvey Weinstein that mysteriously appeared around Los Angeles. #TMS7 pic.twitter.com/DBVKeUYzgi — The Morning Show (@morningshowon7) December 22, 2017