Conservatives Back Roger Stone After Mueller Indictment & FBI Raid

Following the FBI raid of Roger Stone Friday morning, Twitter users voiced their opinions on the Mueller indictment.

Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION! Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2019

Arresting some old political hack in the night with seventeen armed SWAT agents is simply poor optics. Does anyone doubt that #RogerStone would have turned himself in at #Mueller’s request? This makes the #FBI look biased. That’s not good for the FBI, nor is it good for America. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 25, 2019

How did @CNN get that exclusive footage of Stone's arrest? Some allege they must have been tipped off by someone in Mueller's office or the FBI. CNN claims they noticed "unusual" grand jury activity and simply guessed a Stone indictment was coming.https://t.co/TXQhPssjqr — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) January 25, 2019

CNN cameras were at the raid of Roger Stone…so FBI obviously tipped off CNN…even if you don’t like Stone, it is curious why Mueller’s office tipped off CNN instead of trying to quietly arrest Stone;quiet arrests are more likely to be safe to the FBI and the person arrested — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) January 25, 2019

I wish the FBI raided my sisters killers home in Parkland the way they did Roger Stone. Maybe my sister would still be alive. — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) January 25, 2019

Roger Stone is a 66 yrs old He has never threatened to flee or resist law enforcement He has no history of violence Stone has always gone willingly into interviews with authorities So why did the FBI use tactical gear & assault rifles like the Bin Laden raid to bring him in? pic.twitter.com/9exmx8B6mB — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 25, 2019

I guess it’s just a coincidence that Comey’s former assistant Josh Campbell works for CNN and they just happened to have a van at #RogerStone’s house at 6am. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 25, 2019

The @FBI arrest of Roger Stone at dawn, with dozens of helmeted agents, brandishing weapons, was totally unnecessary. Treated him like El Chapo. Political motives clear w/ @CNN tip-off. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 25, 2019

So the FBI and/or Mueller coordinated with CNN to create a PR spectacle out of an early-morning arrest. Extremely dubious and manipulative law enforcement tactic, but few will raise an eyebrow because they're so excited about Roger Stone getting pinched https://t.co/UuGuBDNblA — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 25, 2019

To be clear Roger Stone was charged with witness intimidation but Mueller just intimidated every single witness and potential juror in the whole country Let that sink in — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 25, 2019

When will the FBI knock on Hillary Clinton’s door with the same energy they showed Roger Stone this morning? — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) January 25, 2019

So… 1. Roger Stone got asked the same question every media outlet was asking – is you got any info about Hillary emails?

2. He was gossiping, not cavorting with "Russians"

3. Oh, and the garbage Mueller people senat the FBI SWAT team

4. And tipped off CNN. Garbage — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 25, 2019

In other words, #Mueller team committed ANOTHER crime by perjury to the court. If you though #RogerStone was a flight risk, you do NOT leak it to @CNN https://t.co/0rD0nozXWZ — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) January 25, 2019

I have no opinion of Roger Stone. I’m horrified yet unsurprised that our deeply politicized FBI colluded with CNN for maximum publicity. This is what a modern police state looks like. https://t.co/iAFkYgcZHn — Dr. Milton Wolf (@MiltonWolfMD) January 25, 2019

Clearly Mueller is panicking. He’s now desperate to invent a collusion scandal that the facts won’t deliver to him. The media & Dems are celebrating this grotesque abuse of power because they all need to cover up the Spygate scandal. History will be horrified at what’s happening. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 25, 2019

SARAH SANDERS on the Roger Stone indictment: "A bigger question is if this is the standard, will the same standard apply to people like Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Clapper? Will we see the same people we know also made false statements, will that same standard apply?" — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 25, 2019

Roger Stone should have come with me. I suspect this breakfast would be more welcome than whatever he is having. To be clear: he is obviously a victim of the Grand Jury system. They are only convened when prosecutors know their quarry is innocent. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) January 25, 2019

Andy McCarthy: "I read that indictment, and what it says to me is that the special counsel and the FBI have known for at least a year, probably much longer than that that there is no espionage conspiracy and there was none between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign" — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 25, 2019