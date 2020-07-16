Conservatives Believe Twitter Hack Has Revealed Secret 'Blacklist' Tools

Conservatives believe that an unprecedented hack targeting Twitter has confirmed suspicions that the tech platform is using secret ‘blacklist’ tools to shadowban certain accounts and prevent certain subjects from trending when they do not fit the company’s agenda.

The hack has affected hundreds of prominent accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bil Gates, Kanye West, Elon Musk, Wiz Khalifa, Apple, Uber, and Jeff Bezos, to name but a few.

Tweets purporting to be from those accounts urged people to send money to a Bitcoin address, with more than $100,000 having been sent at time of writing.

The hack is believed to have originated from a compromised Twitter employee with access to the user management panel.

Effectively, whoever did it was able to hack into a Twitter account that had access to every other Twitter account.

While there may be more fallout to come, the most interesting aspect of the hack appears to be the emergence of a partially redacted screenshot purporting to show Twitter’s internal user management panel:

Techies believe that the tool is used to alter ownership of accounts, yet was used by the hackers to gain control of high profile accounts.

The screenshot shows tabs labeled “SEARCH BLACKLIST” and “TRENDS BLACKLIST”.

Conservatives are convinced that this could be evidence that Twitter does indeed have tools to censor what Tweets and topics can be accessed through searches and what tweets appear as trends.

Twitter has also aggressively targeted accounts reposting the screenshot of the internal panel:

Others noted that Twitter’s use of the word ‘blacklist’ is ironic given that it issued a decree recently saying that it would be banning the term because it offends some people.

