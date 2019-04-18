Conservatives Demand Answers After Twitter Cuts Ties With SPLC - Report

Conservative leaders who have been calling for tech giants to end partnerships with the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) are demanding that Twitter confirm its Trust and Safety Council has severed ties with what they call an “anti-Christian, anti-conservative” organization.

“Two weeks ago, we issued open letters to the CEO’s of Facebook, Twitter, Google and Amazon urging them to cut ties with the corrupt, anti-conservative, anti-Christian Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC),” Media Research Center President Brent Bozell and other conservative leaders wrote to Twitter’s chief executive officer Jack Dorsey.

“Since then, it’s been reported that Twitter has severed ties with the organization. It’s time they publicly confirm or deny this. If true, we commend them for taking action.”

