Conservatives Demand Answers After Twitter Cuts Ties With SPLC - Report

Image Credits: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Conservative leaders who have been calling for tech giants to end partnerships with the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) are demanding that Twitter confirm its Trust and Safety Council has severed ties with what they call an “anti-Christian, anti-conservative” organization.

“Two weeks ago, we issued open letters to the CEO’s of Facebook, Twitter, Google and Amazon urging them to cut ties with the corrupt, anti-conservative, anti-Christian Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC),” Media Research Center President Brent Bozell and other conservative leaders wrote to Twitter’s chief executive officer Jack Dorsey.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“Since then, it’s been reported that Twitter has severed ties with the organization. It’s time they publicly confirm or deny this. If true, we commend them for taking action.”

Read more


President Trump won the election because he used social media to unite his supporters, but now Big Tech has activated widespread censorship and the president has not slowed down this wave of tyranny.


Related Articles

Another EU Country Moves to Repatriate Gold Reserves

Another EU Country Moves to Repatriate Gold Reserves

Globalism
Comments
Facebook ‘Unintentionally Uploaded’ 1.5 Million Users’ Email Contacts Without Permission

Facebook ‘Unintentionally Uploaded’ 1.5 Million Users’ Email Contacts Without Permission

Globalism
Comments

Swedish Towns Facing Economic Crises After Migrant Surge

Europewars Redirect
comments

TREASON? Does Trump Know The Internet Is Being Transferred To The UN/EU?

Globalism
comments

Brexit Anxiety Sparks UK Gold Grab

Globalism
comments

Comments