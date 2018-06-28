Conservatives Push Back Against Attacks on Trump Appointees at State Department

Conservative foreign policy experts are pushing back against reports that Trump appointees at the State Department are unduly scrutinizing the records of career U.S. Foreign Service officers assigned to United Nations posts.

There are plenty of reasons to ensure that U.S. diplomats assigned to key U.N. posts are committed to implementing President Trump’s foreign-policy agenda and are not working to undermine the administration’s efforts to reform the United Nations, according to several right-leaning foreign-policy experts.

An email circulating among conservative foreign policy experts in Washington this week takes issue with Suzanne Palmieri’s roughly 14-month tenure at the U.S. mission to the United Nations in Rome where she served as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s minister counselor.

Comments