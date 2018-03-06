Conservatives push for new check on IRS rules

Conservative groups and some GOP lawmakers are pushing for more oversight of IRS rules as the agency works to carry out President Trump’s new tax law.

They are calling for the agency’s tax regulations to be subjected to more review from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). They also want the IRS to conduct cost-benefit analyses of regulations to determine how they will affect the economy.

The conservatives argue that doing so would improve the quality of the rules and subject them to the same type of oversight that is the norm for other federal agencies.

“The IRS must live by the same rules of administrative law and agency oversight as the rest of the Executive Branch,” a coalition of conservative-leaning groups — including the Cause of Action Institute, Americans for Tax Reform, the National Taxpayers Union and groups associated with conservative donors Charles and David Koch — wrote in a recent letter to Trump and other administration officials.

