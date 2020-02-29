Conservatives Rail Against Free Speech Hypocrisy At CPAC

Infowars’ Harrison Smith speaks with BlazeTV contributor Elijah Schaffer about censorship and free speech in a rant against Conservative Inc.

Smith also reports on the first confirmed death in the U.S. due to coronavirus.

Smith also reports on a voting app that uses blockchain technology to make voting more secure and private.

Gavin McGinnes was kicked out of CPAC 2020 on Thursday, then was kicked off the property for talking about it.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

CPAC 2020: Socialism vs America

CPAC 2020: Socialism vs America

Special Reports
Comments
Making Democrat Cities Great Again, One Cleanup At A Time

Making Democrat Cities Great Again, One Cleanup At A Time

Special Reports
Comments

Infowars Reporters 86ed From CPAC – Watch Live

Special Reports
Comments

President Bolsonaro’s Son Talks With Infowars About Global Awakening

Special Reports
Comments

Flashback: Alex Jones Returns To Joe Rogan Podcast

Special Reports
Comments

Comments