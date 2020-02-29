Conservatives Rail Against Free Speech Hypocrisy At CPAC

Infowars’ Harrison Smith speaks with BlazeTV contributor Elijah Schaffer about censorship and free speech in a rant against Conservative Inc.

.@ElijahSchaffer goes off on conservative hypocrisy about free speech.

Full Vid: https://t.co/3OkvaFKhGF pic.twitter.com/bILBgQXgga — Harrison H Smith (@OffLimitsNews) February 29, 2020

Smith also reports on the first confirmed death in the U.S. due to coronavirus.

Live at CPAC – First Coronavirus Death In US https://t.co/KUfm7dyEeP — Harrison H Smith (@OffLimitsNews) February 29, 2020

Smith also reports on a voting app that uses blockchain technology to make voting more secure and private.

Gavin McGinnes was kicked out of CPAC 2020 on Thursday, then was kicked off the property for talking about it.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!