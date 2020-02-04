Conservatives Slam Iowa Dem Incompetence: 'Can’t Run a Caucus But They Want To Take Over Healthcare'

Prominent conservative lawmakers and media personalities excoriated the Democrats’ botched Iowa caucus on Tuesday, after the pivotal event descended into chaos with zero results and no clear winner.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Democrat leadership, noting the same party wants to “micromanage” the entire U.S. healthcare system and economy.

“The same Democrats who want to take over everyone’s healthcare and micromanage the entire economy couldn’t even organize their own traditional Iowa caucuses?” the Kentucky senator tweeted.

Several other conservatives like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Fox News host Laura Ingraham echoed his sentiment, questioning whether the Democrat Party is even capable of leading the country, let alone implementing their far-left socialist agenda.

They can’t run a caucus but they want to take over healthcare. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 4, 2020

Dems right now can’t even stand in a gymnasium and count how many people move under each sign. These are the people who want to be put in charge of our healthcare & everything else in our lives? No thank you. https://t.co/dGCvckV2FC — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 4, 2020

If the Democrats can’t even run a primary election, how are they going to run a country?#IowaCaucas — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 4, 2020

The Democrats want to: – Abolish your private healthcare

– Reconstruct the planet because climate change

– Take over “significant parts of the economy”

– Tell you why you’re too dumb to own a firearm

– Take more of your money But they can’t count their own Iowa votes. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 4, 2020

“Guys, please let us run the country. We’ll run healthcare, we’ll run the banks, we’ll run Wall Street…”

Meanwhile, in Iowa… pic.twitter.com/XERtt5gLyw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 4, 2020

The Democrats can’t run a caucus in Iowa but want to run the economy, healthcare and the environment. pic.twitter.com/l88jJiEzX7 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 4, 2020

This dingleberries cannot get vote totals from Iowa but don’t worry they are going to take 300 million guns, give everyone free healthcare and college and ponies and rainbows. #CIAPete #TomPerezResign #IowaCaucas #DNCisCorrupt. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 4, 2020

We knew the Venezuela Wing was taking over the Democratic Party. We didn’t know they were going to run their elections like Venezuela. #iowacaucusfail — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 4, 2020

Even Democrat candidates like Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden harshly criticized their own party for the monumental screw-up in Iowa, with Biden even considering filing a court injunction to halt the results of the caucus.

“Obviously, I suspect I speak for all of the candidates, I am extremely disappointed by the inability of the Iowa Democratic Party to come up with the results in a timely manner. I don’t know why in 2020 it should take so much time,” Sanders said.

As of this writing, DNC Chair Tom Perez has not responded to the disaster, with many on the left calling for him to resign.

In fact, Perez has been so noticeably absent from the scene that CNN’s Chris Cuomo begged live on air for him to call in to explain the situation.

“We’ll be working the phones to figure out: where’s Tom Perez? Where’s the head of the DNC? Give us a call Tom! Tell us that this is going to be okay,” Cuomo said.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo: “where’s Tom Perez? where’s the head of the DNC? Give us a call Tom”https://t.co/lAgOJEpnPV pic.twitter.com/PI08Jv9InK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 4, 2020

The DNC was clearly buckling at the thought of Bernie Sanders making Joe Biden look like a clown in the oracle of Presidential elections, the Iowa Caucus.

