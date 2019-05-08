Conservatives Strike Back

Tonight’s Banned Broadcast highlights conservatives fighting for freedom and the rule of law. Watch Congressmen Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz deliver powerful speeches slamming their Democratic colleagues for holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt for political reasons. Also, see Kaitlin Bennett illustrate the absurdity of SJW policies by asking white people to take out their wallets to pay a black man reparations!

Big Tech censorship is out of control, but President Trump has yet to use his office to enforce fair practices by the social media companies. Mike Adams explains why Trump should use his presidential powers before he is out of office or Trump may miss his chance to save American liberties.


Newswars Redirect
Comments
