Conservatives Troll CNN's Jim Acosta By Adding 'Dear Diary' To Tweets

After CNN’s Jim Acosta made yet another scene yelling out at President Trump during a tax reform anniversary event, conservatives responded with a clever troll on Twitter.

One user had the idea to add the phrase “Dear Diary” to many of Acosta’s whiny tweets on Friday, perfectly encapsulating his irrelevance and self-importance as a reporter.

Unfortunately for Acosta, the game quickly caught on.

Acosta’s disruptive antics continued Friday when he tried to shout questions to Trump, only to be repeatedly shushed by the man front of him.

The CNN reporter later attempted to explain what happened in typical fake news fashion.

“I tried to ask the president if he would stop calling us the enemy of the people. He did not respond,” he tweeted.


