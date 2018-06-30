Conservatives Troll CNN's Jim Acosta By Adding 'Dear Diary' To Tweets

After CNN’s Jim Acosta made yet another scene yelling out at President Trump during a tax reform anniversary event, conservatives responded with a clever troll on Twitter.
One user had the idea to add the phrase “Dear Diary” to many of Acosta’s whiny tweets on Friday, perfectly encapsulating his irrelevance and self-importance as a reporter.
Fun game: Try to preface any Jim Acosta tweet with the words “Dear diary,” https://t.co/zAFcfFD3eW
— neontaster (@neontaster) June 29, 2018
Dear Diary https://t.co/hEbctRgdQ9
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2018
Unfortunately for Acosta, the game quickly caught on.
Dear Diary https://t.co/xUGlzAI7eB
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 30, 2018
Dear Diary, https://t.co/WNvAv1XX8l
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 29, 2018
Dear Diary, https://t.co/5v8EKSX6Ub
— Kansas Catholic (@KansasCatholic) June 30, 2018
Dear Diary, https://t.co/e2HIjc57li
— Laura (@NonsenseEnd) June 30, 2018
Dear Diary, https://t.co/32ZexAi0il
— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 29, 2018
Dear Diary, https://t.co/QJCV6CMNkD
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 29, 2018
Acosta’s disruptive antics continued Friday when he tried to shout questions to Trump, only to be repeatedly shushed by the man front of him.
CNN’s Acosta screams at Trump from across the room: “Mr. President, will you stop calling the press the enemy of the people.”
The man in front of him repeatedly turned around and told him to be quiet. pic.twitter.com/QfHzomk45Y
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 29, 2018
The CNN reporter later attempted to explain what happened in typical fake news fashion.
“I tried to ask the president if he would stop calling us the enemy of the people. He did not respond,” he tweeted.
I tried to ask the president if he would stop calling us the enemy of the people. He did not respond.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 29, 2018