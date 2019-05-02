CONSPIRACY CORNER: Hillary Has Warned 2020 Democrats That 'The Russians' Will Sabotage Their Campaigns

Two and a half years and one long investigation after the fact, and Hillary Clinton STILL cannot accept that THE RUSSIANS were not the reason she lost to Donald Trump.

Clinton appeared on the flagship conspiracy mongering program The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC Wednesday, and declared that she has personally warned all the Democrats running for President in 2020 that their campaigns will likely be derailed by Russian interference.

“I met with most of the candidates who are running this time and answered their questions,” Clinton said.

“I always tell them, you know, you can run the best campaign. You can be the person who gets the nomination, but unless we know how to protect our election from what happened before and what could happen again, because there is greater sophistication about it, you could lose.” She continued to blather.

“And I don’t mean it to scare anybody, but I do want every candidate to understand that this remains a threat.” Hillary proclaimed.

“That they could lose at the hands of a foreign power, not that they could lose fair and square,” Maddow said.

“That’s right, that it wasn’t on the level,” Clinton replied.

“It wasn’t on the level in 2016. It could be once again not on the level, because we have never really understood as much as we need to, and I think the Mueller report didn’t go there.” Hillary waffled on, before calling for a further investigation.

“And since there is no, you know, like 9/11 commission to figure out what it is that happened. So how we prevent it should be the priority of everyone.” She declared.

Hillary then issued a new warning about those nasty omnipotent Russians.

“I worry a lot that there’s a greater sophistication. They’ve learned some things that they now are going to deploy against us, and us means the country, not just Democrats.” Hillary cautioned.

Watch out, The Russians have SOME THINGS… DA DA DAAAAAAAAAAAAA!

Clinton continued to spout the conspiracy theory throughout the broadcast, also imagining a scenario where Democrats could team up with China to take on Trump and his Russians.

“Imagine, Rachel, that you had one of the Democratic nominees for 2020 on your show, and that person said, you know, the only other adversary of ours who is anywhere near as good as the Russians is China,” Clinton said. “So why should Russia have all the fun? And since Russia is clearly backing Republicans, why don’t we ask China to back us?’

“I hereby tonight ask China—” Maddow sardonically interjected.

“That’s right,” Clinton said, adding “And not only that, China, if you’re listening, why don’t you get Trump’s tax returns? I’m sure our media would richly reward you.”

“So, hey, let’s have a great power contest, and let’s get the Chinese in on the side of somebody else. Just saying that shows how absurd the situation we find ourselves in.” Hillary spurted.

Bizarre viewing.