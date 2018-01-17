Conspiracy Theorists: CNN Refuses to Believe Doctor Who Said Trump is Physically Fit

Having demonized anyone who questioned Hillary Clinton’s health as she coughed and stumbled her way through the campaign trail as “conspiracy theorists,” CNN is now taking on that very role by refusing to believe a doctor whose tests found Donald Trump to be in perfect physical and mental health.

After weeks of media speculation that Trump had “dementia,” or was in some other way unfit to be president, a long shot narrative that some on the left hoped would lead to his removal under the 25th amendment, Dr. Ronny Jackson put paid to all that yesterday by revealing that Trump performed “exceedingly well” in a cognitive test.

Jackson added that the test wasn’t even required and that Trump himself insisted upon taking it before achieving a perfect score.

The doctor’s report couldn’t be attacked for being biased or partisan either, given that he has been a White House physician to both George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

As I said last week, Trump is sane. He has driven the media crazy. Are all you hysterical hacks now going to retract your claims that Trump had dementia or nah? pic.twitter.com/yg0OtlA71Y — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 16, 2018

However, this didn’t stop CNN from continuing to suggest that Trump may be unfit or that the doctor may be covering something up.

CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted, “Here’s how the next few hours will go. Trump supporters will say “Concerns about Trump’s mental health were always absurd. Case closed now.” The obvious response: “The Q’s about fitness for office are serious. Someone could be sharp as a tack, but still unfit.”

Here's how the next few hours will go. Trump supporters will say "Concerns about Trump's mental health were always absurd. Case closed now." The obvious response: "The Q's about fitness for office are serious. Someone could be sharp as a tack, but still unfit" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 16, 2018

This is particularly ironic given that Stelter previously dismissed “conspiracy theories” about Hillary Clinton’s health as “reckless speculation” and literally rolled his eyes at the mere discussion of the topic.

His claims are also completely demolished by the fact that Dr. Jackson concluded Trump was in “excellent” cardiac health and had “incredible genes.”

But that didn’t stop Jim Acosta – CNN’s resident far-left activist pretending to be an impartial reporter – from jumping on the conspiracy bandwagon as well.

During Tuesday’s press briefing, Acosta asked Dr. Jackson if he was hiding information that contradicted Trump’s clean bill of health.

“I can promise there is nothing that I am withholding from you. I can tell you, I’ve done the last four or five of these,” Jackson replied. “I’ve been involved in probably the last six or seven of these and this is hands down more information that has been put forth by any other assessment to date.”

No matter how much impartial evidence is presented to prove that Trump is physically and mentally fit, CNN just refuses to let go of the fake news that he is mentally impaired or sick, proving once again how their so-called neutrality as a news network is a distant memory.

