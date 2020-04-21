Constitutional Attorney: Time To Sue! Shutdown Violates Constitution

On this Tuesday transmission of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes will provide listeners with updates on government overreach being initiated in the name of coronavirus safety. For example, attorney David Helm is suing the state of Michigan on the grounds that stay-at-home orders infringe on the right to assemble as well as private property rights. Will people in other states follow his lead and sue to protect their freedoms?

Remember, American Countdown is live from 7-9 PM CST Monday-Thursday for the latest deep-dive analysis from @Barnes_Law!

You can also watch the program at infowars.com/show or AmericanCountdown.News

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

$484 Billion! Senate Approves Second Coronavirus Relief Plan

$484 Billion! Senate Approves Second Coronavirus Relief Plan

U.S. News
Comments
Trump's Immigration Ban Exempts "Refugees" & "Essential Workers"

Trump’s Immigration Ban Exempts “Refugees” & “Essential Workers”

U.S. News
Comments

NYT Defends ‘Spirit Cooking’ Witch Marina Abramovic After Microsoft Ad Backlash

U.S. News
comments

Trolls Flood Bill de Blasio’s Coronavirus Snitch Line With Dick Pics & Hitler Memes

U.S. News
comments

HOT MIC Moment at Coronavirus Task Force Briefing!!!

U.S. News
comments

Comments