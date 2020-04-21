On this Tuesday transmission of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes will provide listeners with updates on government overreach being initiated in the name of coronavirus safety. For example, attorney David Helm is suing the state of Michigan on the grounds that stay-at-home orders infringe on the right to assemble as well as private property rights. Will people in other states follow his lead and sue to protect their freedoms?

Remember, American Countdown is live from 7-9 PM CST Monday-Thursday for the latest deep-dive analysis from @Barnes_Law!

You can also watch the program at infowars.com/show or AmericanCountdown.News

Constitutional Attorney "Time to Sue": Shutdown Violates Constitution https://t.co/l5uIXEzB9k — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 21, 2020

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!