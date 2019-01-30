Constitutional Crisis: Colorado Dems Pass Bill To Eliminate Electoral College

Colorado’s Senate has passed a bill that would cast its electoral college votes to the presidential winner of the popular vote.

The bill, introduced by state Sen. Mike Foote, would have Colorado join 11 other states and Washington D.C. in what’s called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which would mandate Colorado Electors to give up their vote to the winner of the national popular vote rather than the winner of their state.

“This really is a victory for those who believe that every vote should be counted equally,” Foote (D-Lafayette) said.

Republicans questioned the constitutionality of the legislation, arguing the bill abdicates the voice of Coloradans, which has nine electoral votes, to represent interests outside their state.

“You want to give your votes to a different state, or do you want your votes of Colorado to matter, as the voice of Colorado?” state Sen. Paul Lundeen asked on the floor.

“My argument is, and I may sound parochial in saying this, but daggummit, I’m here to represent the people of Colorado. I want their voice to be heard as the voice of Colorado.”

Yesterday, @COSenDem took a step forward in eliminating the #ElectoralCollege and adopting a popular vote system. Today, they will vote to adopt Senate Bill 42. Senator @Paul_Lundeen made the case on the floor yesterday. Bill: https://t.co/GUkVSofe6k#COpolitics #COleg pic.twitter.com/jTIyDQpIst — Colorado Senate GOP (@ColoSenGOP) January 29, 2019

Currently, Compact members have 172 electoral votes between the 11 states.

It takes 98 more electoral votes for the Compact to go into effect.

There is a plan by the left to allow illegal immigrants into America in order to destabilize the country and eventually allow them to vote. Matt Bracken reveals how far along we are towards that goal.