Constitutional Crisis: Los Angeles County Latest To Close Gun Stores

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva officially announced on Monday that gun stores are not deemed “essential” businesses and will be forced to close.

FOX 11 Los Angeles reporter Bill Melugin said the sheriff “is beginning to close county gun stores immediately. Deputies are currently going to the stores one by one to order them shut down. Sheriff to utilize scofflaw violations for any gun store still open after he deemed them nonessential.”

“We will be closing them, they are not an essential function,” Villanueva told Fox 11. “I’m a supporter of the 2nd amendment, I’m a gun owner myself, but now you have the mixture of people that are not formerly gun owners and you have a lot more people at home and anytime you introduce a firearm in a home, from what I understand from CDC studies, it increases fourfold the chance that someone is gonna get shot.”

Sheriff Villanueva also told Melugin he’s concerned about “first time buyers are panicking and bringing guns into homes where people are locked down, which he believes is recipe for disaster with potential accidental shootings.”

Other cities, counties and states are also violating the Second Amendment, such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Orleans, Louisiana, Fresno, California and Champaign, Illinois.

How long will the American people put up with having their rights violated?

Even in liberal California, hundreds of thousands of patriots are prepared to defend the U.S. Constitution.

