Construction Spending Posts Biggest Spike in 9 Months

U.S. construction spending surged in January, with investment in public projects rising to a more than eight-year high, which could boost economic growth estimates for the first quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that construction spending jumped 1.3 percent, the largest increase since last April, after a revised 0.8 percent drop in December.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending rising 0.4 percent in January after a previously reported 0.6 percent drop in December.

