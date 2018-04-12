Consumer Prices Drop, Inflation Stays Firm

U.S. consumer prices fell for the first time in 10 months in March, weighed down by a decline in the cost of gasoline, but underlying inflation continued to firm amid rising prices for healthcare and rental accommodation.

The drop in the headline monthly inflation reading reported by the Labor Department on Wednesday is likely temporary as producer prices increased solidly in March.

In addition, the tightening labor market is expected to start generating significant wage inflation in the second half of the year. As such, many economists believe the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates three more times this year.

Read more