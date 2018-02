U.S. consumer prices rose considerably more than expected in January, fueling fears that inflation is about to turn dangerously higher.

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.5 percent last month against projections of a 0.3 percent increase. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, the index was up 0.3 percent against estimates of 0.2 percent.

The Labor Department indicated that price pressures were “broad-based,” with rises in gasoline, shelter, apparel, medical care and food.

