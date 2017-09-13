Consumers the big winners of Amazon-Whole Foods merger

Image Credits: flickr, austins_only_paper.

When Amazon announced its merger with Whole Foods, it didn’t take long for skeptics to proclaim the death of competition in the grocery industry.

When the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was (relatively) quick to approve the deal, disapproving noises were made by Sen. Amy Klobuchar(D-Minn.), again citing concerns about the impact on industry competitiveness and the effect on consumers.

Yet, the early evidence is that the Amazon-Whole Foods deal is encouraging innovation, and consumers have been the winners.

