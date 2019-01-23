Context Matters! Compilation Video Exposes MSM Hoax

The establishment media is doubling down on their attacks on the Covington High School students who were filmed in a “standoff” with some Native American protesters.

Despite the original MSM narrative that the students harassed the protesters being proven incorrect, the media has largely refused to apologize and instead, continues to mischaracterize the situation.

Will history look kindly on the media and politicians who threw America’s youth under the bus to further their race-baiting narrative?

In addition, it turns out the Native American man, Nathan Phillips, lied about being a Vietnam veteran.



MSM has now had to admit that Nathan Phillips was not deployed during Vietnam, although they were quick to label him as a Vietnam veteran when it fit their narrative. Paul Joseph Watson exposes the fake news leftist agenda.