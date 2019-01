According to new reports, the internet news company BuzzFeed will lay off about 15 percent of its workers in response to growing financial pressure.

Despite being given half-a-billion dollars in funding over the years, Buzzfeed simply cannot compete with alternative news outlets such as Infowars who is listener-funded.

Buzzfeed isn’t the only MSM outlet suffering as Americans wake up to the propaganda machines the establishment has propped up.

