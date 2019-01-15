Controversial Bill Would Limit Ammunition, Require Permits to Buy Guns in Oregon

A new gun-safety bill is expected to work its way through the Oregon legislature this session.

The possible changes include strengthening the requirements needed to get a get permit, as well as limiting how much ammunition can be purchased in a 30-day window.

Senate Bill 501 is already drawing some backlash from [gun]-rights groups, who are calling the measure an attack on the Second Amendment.

