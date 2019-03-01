Controversial Sex Education Bill Would Change The Way Schools Teach Topic

State lawmakers are discussing a controversial sex education bill. The proposal would change the way public school students learn about the topic.

As it stands right now, the bill will get rid of a waiver letting public charter schools pick out their sex education criteria. The proposal also funds a grant program for schools that lack resources to teach human sexuality.

The bill expands on LGBTQ relationships and would ban the abstinence-only approach. Schools will have to accept the more comprehensive curriculum or teach nothing at all.

