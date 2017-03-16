Controversial ‘Sharia Law’ Bill Advancing in Montana

Montana’s Senate Bill 97, which bans the application of foreign laws in Montana, passed the Republican-controlled House Judiciary along party lines and will now move to the House floor, Montana Public Radio reported on March 13.

While the legislation does not specifically mention Sharia law, both those in favor of and in opposition to the measure have referred to it in hearings as the “Sharia law bill.” Sharia law is what governs Islamic societies, in the public square and in the home.

The bill’s sponsor, state Senator Keith Regier (R-Kalispell) insists that his intent is to protect the fundamental liberties of Montana citizens by forbidding the use of foreign laws in state courts.

“For these immigrants to retain their diverse rule of law would create a society in chaos,” said Regier, as reported by the Flathead Beacon.

