Convicted Liar Michael Cohen Disbarred Ahead Of Anti-Trump Testimony

Disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen has been disbarred following a felony conviction for lying under oath.

This comes as Cohen is set to begin a three-day, closed-door testimony before Congress where he’ll allegedly reveal “criminal conduct” by President Trump.

Files released by Manhattan’s Appellate Division, First Department and the Attorney Grievance Committee, show Cohen’s disbarment in the State of New York, the only state where he was admitted to the Bar.

The law states, any lawyer, “who shall be convicted of a felony … shall upon such conviction, cease to be an attorney and counsellor-at-law, or to be competent to practice law as such.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders highlighted the insanity of Congress receiving testimony from a man who has been convicted for making false statements.

Despite Cohen’s clearly questionable trustworthiness, Congress will entertain his “recently discovered evidence.”

Axios writes, “Cohen is set to accuse Trump of criminal misconduct linked to reimbursements Cohen received in 2017 for hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels regarding her alleged affair with Trump toward the end of the 2016 campaign, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The source said Cohen will describe ‘in granular detail’ the scheme to pay off Daniels, which Cohen is set to say was orchestrated by Trump.”

Cohen’s attempted smear is clearly a final attempt to place the blame on Trump as the lawyer’s career implodes.

As GOP Chairwoman Rona McDaniel notes, “Michael Cohen’s hearing is a last ditch effort to save face & cast blame on everyone but himself for his crimes.”

Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton says Cohen’s congressional testimony may itself be illegal.

Twitter is jumping all over Cohen as seen in the epic tweets below:


