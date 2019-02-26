Convicted Liar Michael Cohen Disbarred Ahead Of Anti-Trump Testimony

Disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen has been disbarred following a felony conviction for lying under oath.

This comes as Cohen is set to begin a three-day, closed-door testimony before Congress where he’ll allegedly reveal “criminal conduct” by President Trump.

Files released by Manhattan’s Appellate Division, First Department and the Attorney Grievance Committee, show Cohen’s disbarment in the State of New York, the only state where he was admitted to the Bar.

The law states, any lawyer, “who shall be convicted of a felony … shall upon such conviction, cease to be an attorney and counsellor-at-law, or to be competent to practice law as such.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders highlighted the insanity of Congress receiving testimony from a man who has been convicted for making false statements.

White House statement regarding Micheal Cohen’s testimony to Congress this week: pic.twitter.com/i1QfSPkO2p — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) February 26, 2019

Despite Cohen’s clearly questionable trustworthiness, Congress will entertain his “recently discovered evidence.”

Axios writes, “Cohen is set to accuse Trump of criminal misconduct linked to reimbursements Cohen received in 2017 for hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels regarding her alleged affair with Trump toward the end of the 2016 campaign, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The source said Cohen will describe ‘in granular detail’ the scheme to pay off Daniels, which Cohen is set to say was orchestrated by Trump.”

Cohen’s attempted smear is clearly a final attempt to place the blame on Trump as the lawyer’s career implodes.

As GOP Chairwoman Rona McDaniel notes, “Michael Cohen’s hearing is a last ditch effort to save face & cast blame on everyone but himself for his crimes.”

Michael Cohen's hearing is a last ditch effort to save face & cast blame on everyone but himself for his crimes. It’s sad Democrats are wasting time with this liar in an effort to distract from the historic progress @realDonaldTrump is making overseas.https://t.co/26vQEefwYf — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 26, 2019

Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton says Cohen’s congressional testimony may itself be illegal.

As @RealDonaldTrump's former lawyer, Mr. Cohen can't ethically testify to Congress about his interactions with Mr. Trump. Mr. Cohen knows this, Congress knows this, and Mueller special counsel knows this. These hearings are more lawless abuse targeting President Trump. Shameful. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 26, 2019

Twitter is jumping all over Cohen as seen in the epic tweets below:

For years, Michael Cohen praised @realDonaldTrump’s honesty and integrity. It was only after Cohen was caught for tax evasion and other personal financial misdeeds, he began lying about President Trump in an effort to save face. pic.twitter.com/AQnxxk7yBF — GOP (@GOP) February 26, 2019

Can’t make it up: tomorrow Oversight Committee Democrats plan to bring in their first star witness of this Congress, Michael Cohen. Michael Cohen is going to prison in 2 months, for crimes including… lying to Congress. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) February 26, 2019

NEW: Michael Cohen to claim he "stumbled across" evidence against Trump in the last 48 hours about Stormy Daniels payments https://t.co/0W1r2dHuQ3 — ✌🏻Jack Posobiec✌🏻 (@JackPosobiec) February 26, 2019

Michael Cohen's "testimony" is a Lanny Davis/Adam Schiff production. Does anyone think that if Cohen had anything material that #Mueller would let him spill it all to Congress? It simply doesn't work like that. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 26, 2019

If Cohen presents any information during these hearings that he did not present to Mueller under oath, he is guilty of perjury. That means Cohen will present nothing ILLEGAL here, just a bunch of hearsay and opinion garbage. In other words, useless. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 26, 2019

So Michael Cohen is going to jail and lied to Congress but the Democrats have him testifying before Congress. I would have to say this is a Democrat made for TV infotainment to keep focus on all things negative Trump while he is in Vietnam. — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) February 26, 2019