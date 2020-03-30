Convicts Freed To Fill Cells With Innocents

The coronavirus has turned the tables upside down on the prison system as liberal regions release prisoners back into an already unstable reality.

Meanwhile, average citizens are filling the very same jail cells for simply practicing their rights.

This global nightmare is throwing more gasoline on a raging inferno of chaos as citizens worldwide are reaching a boiling point, as the rights they had taken for granted are taken for good and as police officers and emergency services join the numbers of those infected.

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!