Conway: Clinton 'Kept The Dirty Money That Dirty Harvey Has Given Her'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday castigated Hillary Clinton for taking five days to condemn Harvey Weinstein for the recently surfaced sexual harassment allegations against him, adding that Clinton has “kept the dirty money” the Hollywood mogul gave her.

Fox News host Bill Hemmer asked Conway to explain a tweet she sent Tuesday in which she criticized Clinton’s delayed response to the Weinstein controversy.

It took Hillary abt 5 minutes to blame NRA for madman's rampage, but 5 days to sorta-kinda blame Harvey Weinstein 4 his sexually assaults. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 10, 2017

