Conway: 'If I Were Shot and Killed Tomorrow, Half Of Twitter Would Explode In Applause'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Thursday morning on Fox and Friends the climate in America is so heated that if she were “shot and killed tomorrow, half of Twitter would explode in applause.”

“I went back and looked at exactly what was being discussed on all the TV shows, except yours, at 7:09 a.m. on Wednesday when this happened and it’s a really curious exercise,” Conway said. “Because as Steve Scalise was fighting for his life and crawling into right field in a trail of blood, you should go back and see what people were saying about the president and the Republicans at that very moment.”

“Of course, they had to break in with the news of this tragedy and since then there’s been some introspection — some quieter, more muted voices toning down the rhetoric. But look at Twitter. If I were shot and killed tomorrow, half of Twitter would explode in applause and excitement,” she said.

“This is the world we live in now. It’s terrible because, again, it’s one thing to say I disagree with you on health care repeal, or on taxes, or on your plan for national security. But you can’t attack people personally in a way and think that tragedies like this won’t happen.”

Of course, she’s absolutely right the left would celebrate her murder. SNL had her thrown out of a window in a sick, unfunny propaganda piece which leftists hailed as hilarious.