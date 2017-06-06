Conway: Imagine If MSM Said ISIS as Much as Russia

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway blasted the media’s overwhelming negative coverage of Trump’s renewed call for a travel ban in response to the London Bridge terrorist attack.

“This president should apologize for what? For calling out radical Islamic terrorism for what it is?” Conway said on “Fox and Friends” Monday.

“This president got elected in large part because he was the tougher person on national security and defeating radical Islamic terrorism,” she said.

“He, of course, is willing to actually say the words,” she added. “You name it and then you defeat it.”

“Imagine if the mainstream media every time they said “’Russia’ said ‘ISIS.’ Every time they said ‘Twitter’ they said ‘terrorist,’ how different it might be.”

Conway then reminded the Fox hosts that the six Middle Eastern countries that Trump proposed a travel ban for was originally identified by the Obama administration as potential safety concerns.

“These six countries do not have screening and vetting procedures in place that give us confidence,” Conway said, adding that the president “has the authority to keep people out” from places that “harbor and train and export terrorists.”

Conway also reminded viewers that Trump’s frustration is a reflection of the frustration of many Americans and freedom-loving people who don’t want terrorist attacks to be “the new normal.”

Trump took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the travel ban following the London Bridge attack.

“The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to the S.C.,” he tweeted.

“In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political!” he added.

He even excoriated London’s mayor Sadiq Khan for his out-of-touch “no reason to be alarmed” statement.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!” Trump said.