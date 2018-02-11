Conway On Gillibrand WH Attacks: 'I Don't Need Lecture From Her'

Kellyanne Conway said Sunday she did not need a “lecture” from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) on treatment of women in the White House, saying Gillibrand had been among those who “protected” Bill Clinton when he was president.

After White House staff secretary Rob Porter resigned last week over domestic abuse allegations made by his two ex-wives, President Donald Trump said Porter had done a good job and noted Porter claimed he was innocent.

Gillibrand and others criticized Trump for not acknowledging the on-the-record charges made by his former wives, saying it showed a pattern of not respecting women.

