Conway Slams Producer Who Said She Looks Like She Was Hit By a Shovel

During an exclusive interview on Friday, June 30, with Peter Hasson, associate editor of the Daily Caller website, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway slammed CNN for having an “anti-Trump office culture.”

Conway’s remarks came after the release of a video that shows CNN producer Jimmy Carr calling her an “awful woman, you know, the blonde” who “looks like she got hit with a shovel.”

She also dismissed the notion that Morning Joe co-host Mike Brzezinski is a victim of sexism, calling that idea “really rich just for any woman who works here” because of her attacks on women in the Trump White House.

The controversy began on a Thursday, June 29, tweet from Trump stating:

I heard poorly rated Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe [Scarborough], came … to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! Bad show.

