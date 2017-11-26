Conyers Steps Down From House Judiciary Committee Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Embattled Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) announced Sunday that he will step down as a ranking member of the Congressional House Judiciary Committee as new sexual assault allegations come to light against the senior Democratic leader.

“After careful consideration and in light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me, I have notified the Democratic Leader of my request to step aside as Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee during the investigation of these matters,” Conyers said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

“I deny these allegations, many of which were raised by documents reportedly paid for by a partisan alt-right blogger,” the statement continued. “I very much look forward to vindicating myself and my family before the House Committee on Ethics.”

The “alt right blogger” Conyers refers to is Mike Cernovich. He said he gave the story to BuzzFeedNews understanding most would discredit his claims as a far right-conspiracy.

