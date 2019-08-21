Cool Down with These Energy-Efficient Memes

Internet users turned to memes this week to voice their disapproval over federal guidelines recommending homes across the nation set their thermostats to 82 degrees Fahrenheit during sleep hours.

Here’s a collection of some of the best memes putting the federal Energy Star program on blast:

https://twitter.com/JamesM_VA/status/1164235940530929666


